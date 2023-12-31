Should you wager on Puka Nacua hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Nacua has reeled in 96 passes for a team-best 1,327 yards and five TDs. He has been targeted 146 times, averaging 88.5 yards per game.

Nacua has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1 Week 14 @Ravens 9 5 84 0 Week 15 Commanders 8 5 50 0 Week 16 Saints 11 9 164 1

