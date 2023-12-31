Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trying to find Puka Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 17, Nacua has 96 receptions for 1327 yards -- 13.8 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 70 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 146 occasions.
Puka Nacua Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Rams vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|146
|96
|1,327
|515
|5
|13.8
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|70
|1
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|8
|4
|27
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|7
|4
|105
|1
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|9
|5
|84
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|8
|5
|50
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|11
|9
|164
|1
