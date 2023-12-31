Trying to find Puka Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 17, Nacua has 96 receptions for 1327 yards -- 13.8 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 70 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 146 occasions.

Puka Nacua Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hip

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 146 96 1,327 515 5 13.8

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1 Week 14 @Ravens 9 5 84 0 Week 15 Commanders 8 5 50 0 Week 16 Saints 11 9 164 1

