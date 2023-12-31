The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) play the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Lakers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 5.5)

Lakers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-3.8)

Pelicans (-3.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Pelicans sport a 17-15-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-18-0 mark of the Lakers.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (37.5%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the point total 51.5% of the time this season (17 out of 33). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (15 out of 32).

The Pelicans have a .529 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-8) this season while the Lakers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers put up 114.4 points per game and give up 114.3, making them 17th in the NBA on offense and 15th on defense.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.8 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.6).

This season the Lakers are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 27.4 per game.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.2).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.9). They are ranked 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

