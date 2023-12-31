The Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1, on a four-game winning streak) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-22) at Honda Center. The matchup on Sunday, December 31 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

The Ducks' offense has scored 22 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (17.2%). They are 3-7-0 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Oilers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-225)

Oilers (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Oilers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (13-22 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 15 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have scored three or more goals 17 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-4-0).

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-10-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.57 29th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 3rd 33.8 Shots 29.2 26th 4th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 6th 25.93% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 20th 78.45% Penalty Kill % 79.62% 17th

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

