Will Nick Vannett Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nick Vannett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Vannett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game last year, Vannett was targeted nine times, with season stats of 55 yards on six receptions (9.2 per catch) and zero TDs.
Nick Vannett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Josh Palmer (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Vannett 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|6
|55
|32
|0
|9.2
Vannett Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|4
|2
|18
|0
