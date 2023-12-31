Nick Vannett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Vannett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game last year, Vannett was targeted nine times, with season stats of 55 yards on six receptions (9.2 per catch) and zero TDs.

Nick Vannett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Josh Palmer (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Vannett 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 6 55 32 0 9.2

Vannett Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 1 1 5 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Eagles 2 1 9 0 Week 15 @Commanders 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Eagles 4 2 18 0

