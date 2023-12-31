Which NBA teams are currently the leading contenders at the top, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 26-6 | Projected Record: 75-7
  • Odds to Win Finals: +350
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 134-101 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Thunder
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 22-9 | Projected Record: 69-13
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 124-108 vs Nets

Next Game

  • Opponent: Celtics
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 22-10 | Projected Record: 69-13
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 105-92 vs Bulls

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bulls
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 24-7 | Projected Record: 68-14
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 108-106 vs Lakers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Knicks
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 64-18
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 119-93 vs Thunder

Next Game

6. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 24-8 | Projected Record: 63-19
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 119-111 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

7. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 55-27
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 117-106 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

8. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 15-15 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 131-127 vs 76ers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pistons
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 47-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 129-109 vs Lakers

Next Game

10. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 140-126 vs Pacers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Timberwolves
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 51-30
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 112-107 vs Suns

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Warriors
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 46-36
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 132-122 vs Warriors

Next Game

13. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 15-17 | Projected Record: 46-36
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 132-122 vs Mavericks

Next Game

  • Opponent: Magic
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 18-14 | Projected Record: 47-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 119-111 vs Bucks

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Raptors
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 17-14 | Projected Record: 43-40
  • Odds to Win Finals: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 140-126 vs Knicks

Next Game

16. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 46-36
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 117-109 vs Jazz

Next Game

17. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 44-37
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 123-92 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hornets
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 17-17 | Projected Record: 42-41
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 129-109 vs Pelicans

Next Game

  • Opponent: Heat
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 13-19 | Projected Record: 35-47
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 130-126 vs Wizards

Next Game

20. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 34-47
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 112-107 vs Magic

Next Game

  • Opponent: Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 15-18 | Projected Record: 38-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 124-108 vs Thunder

Next Game

22. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 15-19 | Projected Record: 31-51
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 105-92 vs 76ers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ 76ers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 12-20 | Projected Record: 24-58
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 129-127 vs Pistons

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 14-19 | Projected Record: 23-59
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 117-109 vs Heat

Next Game

25. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 10-22 | Projected Record: 22-59
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 123-92 vs Kings

Next Game

26. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 9-22 | Projected Record: 13-69
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 134-128 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Suns
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 6-26 | Projected Record: 11-71
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 130-126 vs Hawks

Next Game

28. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 5-27 | Projected Record: 8-74
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 134-101 vs Celtics

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-23 | Projected Record: 8-74
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 133-119 vs Suns

Next Game

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 3-29 | Projected Record: 7-75
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 129-127 vs Raptors

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rockets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

