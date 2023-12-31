QBs Matthew Stafford and Tyrod Taylor will be going toe to toe on December 31, when the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) and New York Giants (5-10) match up at MetLife Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Rams vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Tyrod Taylor Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Tyrod Taylor 14 Games Played 8 62.0% Completion % 61.7% 3,648 (260.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 725 (90.6) 23 Touchdowns 3 9 Interceptions 1 66 (4.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 119 (14.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 257.5 yards

: Over/Under 257.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Giants Defensive Stats

This year, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 27th in the NFL with 371 points surrendered (24.7 per contest). They also rank 28th in total yards allowed (5,459).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has surrendered 3,446 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Giants rank 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 134.2, and they rank 30th in rushing TDs allowed (21).

Defensively, New York ranks 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (59.3%) and 10th in third-down efficiency allowed (37.4%).

Tyrod Taylor Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 197.5 yards

: Over/Under 197.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

This year, the Giants have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by allowing 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 363.9 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending against the pass, New York's defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 3,446 passing yards allowed (229.7 per game) and 11th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Giants' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks fourth-to-last in the league with 134.2 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 4.7 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, New York is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 59.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 10th at 37.4%.

