Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 17?
With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Matthew Stafford a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford has rushed for 66 yards on 20 carries (4.7 yards per game) on the ground this year.
- Stafford has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 14 games.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|25
|33
|229
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|22
|37
|279
|3
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|23
|41
|294
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|25
|33
|258
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|24
|34
|328
|2
|0
|1
|-4
|0
