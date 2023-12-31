Matthew Stafford has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the New York Giants in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Giants have given up 229.7 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Stafford has tallied 3,648 passing yards this year (260.6 per game), including 23 passing TDs and nine picks. On the ground, Stafford has rushed 20 times for 66 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Giants

Stafford vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 251 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 251 PASS YPG / PASS TD Four opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

The Giants have given up one or more passing TDs to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Giants this season.

Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants give up 229.7 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Giants have allowed 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL defenses.

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Stafford Passing Insights

So far this season, Stafford has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 14 opportunities.

The Rams, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.7% of the time while running 44.3%.

With 487 attempts for 3,648 passing yards, Stafford is fifth in league play with 7.5 yards per attempt.

In 13 of 14 games this season, Stafford completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has scored 23 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (62.2%).

Stafford accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 75 of his total 487 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/21/2023 Week 16 24-for-34 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 25-for-33 / 258 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-41 / 294 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 22-for-37 / 279 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 25-for-33 / 229 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

