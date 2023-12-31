Mason McTavish will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers meet on Sunday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on McTavish's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason McTavish vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, McTavish has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 13:22 on the ice per game.

In eight of 28 games this season McTavish has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

McTavish has a point in 16 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 28 games this year, McTavish has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that McTavish hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

McTavish Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 28 Games 5 24 Points 2 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

