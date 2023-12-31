Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
Can we anticipate Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- In eight of 28 games this season, McTavish has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|2:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 4-3
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
