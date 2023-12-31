Can we anticipate Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, McTavish has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.