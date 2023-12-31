Can we anticipate Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, McTavish has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

