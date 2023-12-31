The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) play the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. Anthony Davis of the Lakers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA

BSNO, SportsNet LA Live Stream:

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 108-106, on Saturday. Davis was their high scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 33 17 8 4 2 1 LeBron James 26 3 6 3 1 1 Austin Reaves 9 2 0 0 0 0

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James' averages on the season are 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell provides the Lakers 14.8 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers get 14.8 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Lakers get 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28.1 10.6 3.1 1.4 1.8 0.9 LeBron James 20.5 5.9 7.5 1.2 0.6 1.7 Austin Reaves 16.7 4.0 5.1 0.7 0.1 2.3 Taurean Prince 12.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.6 3.3 Rui Hachimura 12.6 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.2 1.1

