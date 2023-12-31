Player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Sunday's prop bet for Davis is 29.5 points, 4.0 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 12.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (11.5).

Davis averages 3.2 assists, 1.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Sunday is 0.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (4.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Ingram has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

The 14.6 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 1.1 more than his prop total on Sunday (13.5).

His rebounding average -- 9.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (10.5).

