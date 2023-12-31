The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) on December 31, 2023.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 16th.

The Lakers average only 1.3 more points per game (114.4) than the Pelicans allow (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Los Angeles is 11-4.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are better offensively, putting up 115.7 points per game, compared to 113.3 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 107.5 points per game at home, and 119.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 Los Angeles is allowing 12.4 fewer points per game at home (107.5) than away (119.9).

At home the Lakers are averaging 28.1 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (26.8).

Lakers Injuries