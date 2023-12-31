The Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) on Sunday, December 31 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers lost their last outing 108-106 against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Anthony Davis scored a team-leading 33 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

