The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -5.5 230.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that have had more than 230.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 228.7 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 15-18-0 this season.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (25%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 12 37.5% 115.6 230 113.1 227.4 229.1 Lakers 16 48.5% 114.4 230 114.3 227.4 229.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Eight of the Lakers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .444 (8-10-0).

The Lakers average only 1.3 more points per game (114.4) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Lakers and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-18 1-1 17-16 Pelicans 17-15 3-5 15-17

Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Lakers Pelicans 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 11-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-4

