Lakers vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-5.5
|230.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that have had more than 230.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 228.7 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 15-18-0 this season.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (25%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info
Lakers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|12
|37.5%
|115.6
|230
|113.1
|227.4
|229.1
|Lakers
|16
|48.5%
|114.4
|230
|114.3
|227.4
|229.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Eight of the Lakers' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .444 (8-10-0).
- The Lakers average only 1.3 more points per game (114.4) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.1).
- Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-18
|1-1
|17-16
|Pelicans
|17-15
|3-5
|15-17
Lakers vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Lakers
|Pelicans
|114.4
|115.6
|17
|13
|9-6
|14-4
|11-4
|13-5
|114.3
|113.1
|15
|12
|11-6
|13-6
|13-4
|15-4
