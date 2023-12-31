Lakers vs. Pelicans December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.
- LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He's sinking 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Lakers are receiving 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves this year.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram puts up 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zion Williamson puts up 22.9 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Dyson Daniels averages 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Lakers
|116
|Points Avg.
|114
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35%
