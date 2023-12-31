The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He's sinking 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Lakers are receiving 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves this year.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Brandon Ingram puts up 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zion Williamson puts up 22.9 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Herbert Jones averages 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Lakers 116 Points Avg. 114 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.1% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.5% Three Point % 35%

