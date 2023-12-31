The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The Lakers have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 114.4 points per game (17th in league) and giving up 114.3 (15th in NBA).

These teams average 230 points per game combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 227.4 points per game combined, 3.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

