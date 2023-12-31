Should you wager on Kyren Williams finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams has rushed for a team-leading 1,057 yards on 208 attempts (96.1 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Williams also has 30 catches for 192 yards (17.5 per game) and three touchdowns on the year.

Williams has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this season. He has scored on the ground in seven games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2 Week 13 Browns 21 88 1 3 24 0 Week 14 @Ravens 25 114 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Commanders 27 152 1 5 3 0 Week 16 Saints 22 104 1 0 0 0

