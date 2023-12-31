Kyren Williams will be up against the fourth-worst run defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams play the New York Giants in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Williams has rushed for a team-high 1,057 yards on 208 carries (96.1 ypg), including nine rushing TDs. Williams has also hauled in 30 passes for 192 yards (17.5 ypg) and three scores.

Williams vs. the Giants

Williams vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games The Giants have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

19 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Giants allow 134.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled 21 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Giants' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 94.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (80.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Rams have passed 55.7% of the time and run 44.3% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 208 of his team's 418 total rushing attempts this season (49.8%).

In seven of his games this season, Williams has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has scored 12 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (32.4%).

He has 48 red zone carries for 64.0% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Williams Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Williams has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has 8.8% of his team's target share (46 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has 192 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 130th in NFL play with 4.2 yards per target.

In two of 11 games this season, Williams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Williams (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 16.0% of the time in the red zone (75 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 12/21/2023 Week 16 22 ATT / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 27 ATT / 152 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 5 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs

