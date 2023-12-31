Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Walker's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 17, Walker has 192 carries for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (33 targets) for 234 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 192 774 7 4.0 33 25 234 1

Walker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0

