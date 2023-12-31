Should you wager on Kenneth Walker III hitting paydirt in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Seahawks vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Walker's team-high 774 rushing yards (59.5 per game) have come on 192 carries, with seven touchdowns.

Walker also has 234 receiving yards on 25 catches (18 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Walker has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this year, and has scored in five games overall.

He, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0

