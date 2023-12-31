Will Kenneth Walker III Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 17?
Should you wager on Kenneth Walker III hitting paydirt in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Seahawks vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets
Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)
- Walker's team-high 774 rushing yards (59.5 per game) have come on 192 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- Walker also has 234 receiving yards on 25 catches (18 yards per game) and one touchdown..
- Walker has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this year, and has scored in five games overall.
- He, in 13 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Kenneth Walker III Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|19
|86
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|16
|54
|0
|1
|2
|0
