Keenan Allen against the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Chargers face the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 170.9 13.1 6 36 7.91

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 1,243 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 108 receptions on 150 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles ranks 13th in the NFL in passing yards (3,507) and 11th in passing touchdowns (24).

On offense, the Chargers are tallying 21.7 points per contest (18th in NFL) and 329.7 yards per game (18th).

Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.5 times per game (seventh in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chargers are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 69 total red-zone pass attempts (52.3% red-zone pass rate).

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 61 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Denver has given up the ninth-most in the NFL at 3,527 (235.1 per game).

The Broncos average 25.1 points conceded per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Denver this season.

22 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 150 36 Def. Targets Receptions 108 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1243 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.6 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.