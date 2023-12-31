Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Allen's stats on this page.
Entering Week 17, Allen has 108 receptions for 1243 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 150 occasions.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Nick Vannett (LP/back): 0 Rec
- Josh Palmer (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|150
|108
|1,243
|396
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|12
|6
|68
|0
