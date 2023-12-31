Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 17?
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joshua Kelley find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Chargers vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has rushed for 402 yards on 103 carries (26.8 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Kelley has also tacked on eight catches for 32 yards (2.1 per game).
- Kelley has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|6
|16
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|5
|22
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
