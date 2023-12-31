The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joshua Kelley find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Chargers vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has rushed for 402 yards on 103 carries (26.8 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Kelley has also tacked on eight catches for 32 yards (2.1 per game).

Kelley has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 5 22 0 1 6 0 Week 16 Bills 1 -2 0 0 0 0

