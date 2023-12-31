Should you wager on Joshua Jacobs scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has 233 carries for a team-high 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jacobs has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 37 passes for 296 yards (22.8 per game).

Jacobs has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0 Week 12 Chiefs 20 110 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Vikings 13 34 0 2 16 0

