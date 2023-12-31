Will Josh Palmer Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Palmer's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Palmer's season stats include 537 yards on 32 receptions (16.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times.
Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Nick Vannett (LP/back): 0 Rec
- Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Palmer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|32
|537
|171
|2
|16.8
Palmer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|4
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Raiders
|8
|3
|77
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|60
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|5
|133
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|4
|4
|113
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|8
|5
|47
|0
