Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Palmer's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Palmer's season stats include 537 yards on 32 receptions (16.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Nick Vannett (LP/back): 0 Rec Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 32 537 171 2 16.8

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 4 113 1 Week 16 Bills 8 5 47 0

