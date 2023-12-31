Will Jesper Horsted Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jesper Horsted did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Horsted's stats can be found on this page.
Jesper Horsted Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- D.J. Turner (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec
- Michael Mayer (DNP/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Horsted 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4.0
Horsted Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
