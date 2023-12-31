When Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Seahawks vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba's stat line this season reveals 59 catches for 602 yards and three scores. He puts up 40.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 86 times.

Smith-Njigba has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1 Week 16 @Titans 7 6 61 0

