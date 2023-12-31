Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Smith-Njigba's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Smith-Njigba's season stats include 602 yards on 59 receptions (10.2 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec
Week 17 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|59
|602
|357
|3
|10.2
Smith-Njigba Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|63
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|4
|3
|36
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|7
|6
|63
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|5
|4
|53
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|6
|3
|40
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|11
|7
|62
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|7
|4
|25
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|4
|4
|48
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|7
|6
|61
|0
