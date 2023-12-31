Will Jamie Drysdale Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jamie Drysdale going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Drysdale stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Drysdale scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Drysdale has no points on the power play.
- Drysdale's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
