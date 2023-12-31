On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jamie Drysdale going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drysdale stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Drysdale scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Drysdale has no points on the power play.

Drysdale's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.