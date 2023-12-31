When Jalen Guyton takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 17 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Guyton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Guyton has posted an 89-yard campaign thus far (12.7 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 10 throws out of 21 targets.

Guyton has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0 Week 13 @Patriots 3 1 5 0 Week 14 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 2 19 0 Week 16 Bills 2 1 12 0

Rep Jalen Guyton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.