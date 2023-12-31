Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 235.1 per game.

Guyton has posted 89 receiving yards (12.7 per game) and one TD, hauling in 10 balls out of 21 targets so far this year.

Guyton vs. the Broncos

Guyton vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 13.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 13.7 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

22 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Four opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The Broncos yield 235.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense ranks 28th in the league with 27 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Guyton Receiving Insights

Guyton, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Guyton has received 3.8% of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has been targeted 21 times this season, averaging 4.2 yards per target.

In one of seven games this season, Guyton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

With three red zone targets, Guyton has been on the receiving end of 4.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/23/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

