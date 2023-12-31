In the Week 17 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jakobi Meyers hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers' stat line displays 62 catches for 690 yards and seven scores. He averages 49.3 yards per game, having been targeted 91 times.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 25 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 2 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 5 3 42 0

