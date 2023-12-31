Jakobi Meyers has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 220.7 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Meyers has 62 receptions (while being targeted 91 times) for 690 yards and seven TDs, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Meyers vs. the Colts

Meyers vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Meyers will play against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts allow 220.7 passing yards per game.

The Colts have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In seven of 14 games this year, Meyers has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has 19.0% of his team's target share (91 targets on 478 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (54th in league play), picking up 690 yards on 91 passes thrown his way.

In six of 14 games this season, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (34.6% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Meyers has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

