Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- In one of 34 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
