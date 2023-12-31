On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jackson LaCombe going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

LaCombe stats and insights

  • LaCombe is yet to score through 34 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
  • LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:55 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:36 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.