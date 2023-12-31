On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jackson LaCombe going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 34 games this season.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:36 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 1-0

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

