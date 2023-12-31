In the Week 17 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Hunter Renfrow hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's 25 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 255 yards (19.6 per game).

Having played 13 games this year, Renfrow has not tallied a TD reception.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 4 38 0 Week 14 Vikings 5 3 46 0 Week 15 Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0

