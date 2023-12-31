The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) host the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, beginning at TBA ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Titans are 7.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is 132.5 for the matchup.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -7.5 132.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Hawaii and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points.

The average total in Hawaii's contests this year is 140.6, 8.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

Hawaii has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Rainbow Warriors have entered four games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Hawaii.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 6 75% 74.2 142.4 66.4 134.8 140.4 CSU Fullerton 6 54.5% 68.2 142.4 68.4 134.8 139.4

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Hawaii won nine games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Rainbow Warriors average 5.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans give up (68.4).

Hawaii has a 2-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.4 points.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-6-0 2-2 5-3-0 CSU Fullerton 5-6-0 1-3 5-5-0

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii CSU Fullerton 12-5 Home Record 11-2 6-4 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

