Sunday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1, 0-0 Big West) versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4, 0-0 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 86th 79.5 Points Scored 68.3 305th 72nd 66.4 Points Allowed 66.4 72nd 215th 35.8 Rebounds 34.4 267th 304th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 254th 68th 9.0 3pt Made 5.5 328th 126th 14.4 Assists 9.6 353rd 144th 11.4 Turnovers 14.1 326th

