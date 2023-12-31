Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1, 0-0 Big West) versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4, 0-0 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 11.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|86th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|68.3
|305th
|72nd
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|72nd
|215th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|34.4
|267th
|304th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|254th
|68th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.5
|328th
|126th
|14.4
|Assists
|9.6
|353rd
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|14.1
|326th
