Sunday's Big West slate will see the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) hit the court against the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TBA ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-10.5) 132.5 - -

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Hawaii is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

Rainbow Warriors games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

CSU Fullerton has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.

In the Titans' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

