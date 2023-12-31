How to Watch Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) are welcoming in the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) for a matchup of Big West foes at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, beginning at TBA ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Stats Insights
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
- In games Hawaii shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 247th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 281st.
- The Rainbow Warriors record 5.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans give up (68.4).
- Hawaii is 8-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii put up the same number of points in home games and in away games (67.4) last year.
- In home games, the Rainbow Warriors ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than in road games (65.1).
- When playing at home, Hawaii averaged 0.2 more treys per game (7.0) than away from home (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Portland
|W 69-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|TCU
|L 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
