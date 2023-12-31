The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) are welcoming in the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) for a matchup of Big West foes at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, beginning at TBA ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TBA ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.

In games Hawaii shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 247th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 281st.

The Rainbow Warriors record 5.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Titans give up (68.4).

Hawaii is 8-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii put up the same number of points in home games and in away games (67.4) last year.

In home games, the Rainbow Warriors ceded 5.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than in road games (65.1).

When playing at home, Hawaii averaged 0.2 more treys per game (7.0) than away from home (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule