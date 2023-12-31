Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 31
Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) and CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 76-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at TBA ET on December 31.
The matchup has no set line.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 76, CSU Fullerton 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-12.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 138.4
Hawaii's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, and CSU Fullerton's is 5-6-0. The Rainbow Warriors are 5-3-0 and the Titans are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (76th in college basketball).
- Hawaii prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is pulling down 35.1 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8 per contest.
- Hawaii knocks down 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.
- The Rainbow Warriors' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 126th in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 124th in college basketball.
- Hawaii and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rainbow Warriors commit 11.3 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball play).
