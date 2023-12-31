Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) and CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 76-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at TBA ET on December 31.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 76, CSU Fullerton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-12.8)

Hawaii (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Hawaii's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, and CSU Fullerton's is 5-6-0. The Rainbow Warriors are 5-3-0 and the Titans are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (76th in college basketball).

Hawaii prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is pulling down 35.1 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8 per contest.

Hawaii knocks down 3.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

The Rainbow Warriors' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 126th in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 124th in college basketball.

Hawaii and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rainbow Warriors commit 11.3 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 11.8 (201st in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.