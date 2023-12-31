When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Gerald Everett hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Everett has 376 yards receiving on 46 receptions (60 targets), with three TDs, averaging 28.9 yards per game.

Everett has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0 Week 14 Broncos 8 5 39 0 Week 15 @Raiders 8 5 41 0 Week 16 Bills 8 7 42 0

