Gerald Everett will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Everett has 46 receptions (60 targets) for 376 yards and three scores, averaging 28.9 yards per game so far this season.

Everett vs. the Broncos

Everett vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 25.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 25.3 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

22 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two or more TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 235.1 passing yards the Broncos concede per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Broncos have allowed 27 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th in the league.

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Everett Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this year, Everett has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has 11.0% of his team's target share (60 targets on 547 passing attempts).

He has 376 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 101st in NFL play with 6.3 yards per target.

Everett has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (8.6%).

With 10 red zone targets, Everett has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 7 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

