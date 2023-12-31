Frank Vatrano will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Looking to wager on Vatrano's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frank Vatrano vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In 11 of 35 games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Vatrano has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Vatrano hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 35 Games 5 25 Points 1 16 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.