Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Frank Vatrano score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vatrano stats and insights
- In 11 of 35 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vatrano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.