With the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Easton Stick a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Chargers vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Easton Stick score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Stick has 36 rushing yards (12 ypg) on nine carries, with one touchdown.

Stick has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Easton Stick Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 Broncos 13 24 179 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 23 32 257 3 1 2 11 0 Week 16 Bills 23 33 215 0 0 7 25 1

