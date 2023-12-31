Easton Stick has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Denver Broncos in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 235.1 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Stick has put up 651 passing yards (217.0 per game) this year, going 59-for-89 (66.3%) with three touchdown passes and one interception. Additionally, Stick has run for 36 yards on the ground (12.0 per game) on nine carries. Stick also has one rushing touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Stick and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stick vs. the Broncos

Stick vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 179 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 179 PASS YPG / PASS TD Denver has allowed three opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Broncos have given up one or more passing TDs to 13 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Denver in 2023.

The Broncos have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The 235.1 passing yards the Broncos give up per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Broncos have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 27 this season (1.8 per game).

Watch Chargers vs Broncos on Fubo!

Easton Stick Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 210.5 (-115)

210.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+200)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stick with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stick Passing Insights

The Chargers, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

Stick has 651 yards on 89 attempts this season to average 7.3 yards per attempt.

Stick has thrown for a touchdown in one of three games this season, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has 11.4% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Stick has passed six times out of his 89 total attempts while in the red zone (4.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Easton Stick Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Stick Rushing Insights

Stick has hit the over on his rushing yards total once in two opportunities this season.

Stick has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has two red zone carries for 3.2% of the team share (his team runs on 47.7% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Stick's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/23/2023 Week 16 23-for-33 / 215 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 23-for-32 / 257 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 13-for-24 / 179 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.