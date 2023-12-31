Player props are available for Connor McDavid and Frank Vatrano, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and collected nine assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 25 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Mason McTavish is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 14 assists in 28 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 47 points in 31 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 30 1 1 2 5 at Sharks Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 1 1 1 at Devils Dec. 21 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Leon Draisaitl has 16 goals and 21 assists to total 37 points (1.1 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 30 1 0 1 6 at Sharks Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 1 0 1 3

